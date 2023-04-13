But concerns have been expressed over no candidates standing for two local parish councils – Hessay and Murton.

City councillors are urging City of York Council to engage with the local communities in order to find local residents who would be willing to serve their local community as parish councillors.

The newly released candidates list has also confirmed that the Liberal Democrats have secured majority control of Rawcliffe Parish Council, with contested elections set to take place in Haxby, Heworth Without and Rufforth in May. York’s 26 other parish councils were all elected uncontested.

In 2021, City of York Council approved an updated parish council charter strengthening the relationship between parishes and the city council. Highlighting the role of partnership working to improve communities, the charter is key to supporting the principles of democratic local government, balancing the needs of local communities and shaping decisions which affect them.

Councillor Darryl Smalley, Lib Dem council candidate and councillor for Rawcliffe and Clifton Without parishes, said: “Congratulations to all those returning and the newly elected parish councillors - and the city’s thanks goes to those stepping down after many years of service to their communities.

“It was with the help of Jackie Weaver and the famous Handforth Parish Council meeting that many more people across the country - and no doubt also in York - became more aware and interested in the most local level of politics. Whilst I can assure that not all parish council meetings as exciting as the Handforth one, it’s crucial that more people become engaged in this tier of local community service.

“I am delighted that the hardworking Lib Dem team will now have a majority on Rawcliffe Parish Council to continue to support the local community – from investing in community facilities to standing up for residents on local issues.

"Sadly, no nominations were received for either Murton or Hessey parishes. City of York Council must now urgently engage with these communities to ensure local people are found that could serve their areas.

"Serving as a parish councillor is such a fulfilling experience and I’d urge all those interested to get along to a parish council meeting and see what it’s all about.”

Meanwhile, Ian Eiloart, Lib Dem candidate for Osbaldwick and Derwent ward of the city, said the voluntary work that parish and town councillors carry out to support their communities "cannot be overstated".

He said: "I was pleased to hear that I’d been elected to neighbouring Osbaldwick parish council, but sad that there will still be several vacancies. I'm even more saddened that no nominations were received for neighbouring Murton parish council. I will work to promote the cause in Murton and find new candidates."