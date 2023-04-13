Northern said content considered ‘NSFW’ can range in scale from inappropriate jokes and bad language to offensive topics and explicit material.

Whilst people are more likely to err on the side of caution at work, the rush to view content once they’ve left the workplace can mean the train journey home is often the first opportunity to take a look.

To help get their message across, Northern is reminding customers that internet in their stations and on-board their trains is delivered in partnership with ‘Friendly WiFi’ - a Government-initiated safe certification standard for public WiFi.

Friendly WiFi aims to reassure users that the service meets minimum filtering standards – particularly in areas where children are present, such as in Northern’s stations and on-board their trains.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We welcome millions of people into our stations and on-board our trains every year – and access to safe and reliable internet is part and parcel of our customers’ expectations.

Northern has issued the warning to customers (Image: Northern)

“It is important, however, that people remember that some content is not suitable for everyone to see or hear - particularly children.

“As such, if something is ‘not suitable for work’ it’s more than likely not suitable in our stations or on-board our trains either – so please wait until you get home.”

Meanwhile, Bev Smith, director of Friendly WiFi, said the team are "excited" to be working with Northern as a ‘Friendly WiFi’ certified train operator.

“They were passionate throughout the process to achieve the standard to ensure a great experience online for all their customers whilst travelling with them," she added.

Northern has been a member of the scheme, which is delivered in partnership with the UK Council for Child Internet Safety (UKCCIS), since 2017.

Northern said it is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.

The train operator has been shortlisted for the ‘Top Employer of the Year’ award in the upcoming Women in Rail Awards 2023.

The Women in Rail Awards aim to showcase and reward individuals and companies who have made a signiﬁcant contribution to improving the gender balance, equality, diversity and inclusion within the UK rail industry.

In January, Northern was also shortlisted by Northern Power Women, a leading equality campaign group, for the ‘Large Organisation of the Year’ title at its 2023 awards. It was the second year running that Northern was nominated for the award.