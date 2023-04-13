The small, specialised cathedral constabulary dates back to 1106 and is responsible for security in the minster.

When it was created more than 900 years ago, the Minster was part of the Liberty of St Peter and Peter Prison, so it was governed separately from the rest of the medieval city of York.

During this early time, the constables often dealt with serious crime and disorder and were armed.

After an arsonist set fire to the Minster in 1829, a watchman was recruited to guard the building. In 1839, the Liberty was abolished and the Minster precincts became part of the Corporation of York. By 1855, the watchmen had been renamed the York Minster Police.

Behind the scenes with York Minster's police

Now, two Minster Police vacancies are being advertised on the Minster Website, offering a salary of £24,544.64 for a 38-hour week.

The website said: “The Minster Police protect the people, building and assets of York Minster and are a crucial part of the Visitor Experience and Operations Department.

“The Minster has had a resident police force since the liberty granted by Edward I, and as such it has the oldest police force in the UK if not the world.

“They even formed the inspiration for Robert Peel’s Metropolitan Police Force. The Minster Police are present on the Minster Precinct 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

Overall, the Minster Police has eight officers and one Inspector.

In addition to their policing role, the officers are custodians of more than 380 sets of keys. They also provide information and directions to tourists, oversee fire safety and security for the movement of cash around the Minster.

North Yorkshire Police however, retain prime responsibility for policing throughout the county including York Minster, being responsible for the investigation of all crime and leading on all major or serious incidents.

Minster police gain new powers

In 2017, the Minster Police regained their powers of arrest, which had been taken away 80 years ago. But the agreement with North Yorkshire Police means the Minster Police must hand over any arrested people to the county force for transport and processing, with North Yorkshire also responsible for the submission of prosecution files.

The Minster also seeks a full-time and a part-time Police Warden.

The salary is a FTE £19,838 a year. The full-time role is generally from Monday to Friday, with the part-time role being 15 hours, generally over Saturday and Sunday.

The Minster website said: “The Warden provides essential support to the police officers by acting as a liaison between departments, the visiting public and the civilian police force. They are crucial in monitoring CCTV surveillance and alarms and welcoming staff and contractors to the Minster.”

The deadline for applications for the roles is Monday May 8, with interviews to take place on Wednesday May 17.