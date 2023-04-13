Fiona Martin, of Copmanthorpe, will be facing her fears and strapping on a parachute to join fellow daredevils to take part in the Macmillan Jump Of Their Lives event on Saturday, April 29.

Fiona, who runs a cleaning company, said: “This is something I would never have dreamed of doing.

"I only got involved when my customer Karl Budge, who had been looking forward to taking part in the skydive as a way of paying Macmillan back for the help they had given him over the years, told me he had to step down as he is undergoing further treatment. His daughter Issy is taking his place and somehow, I found myself signing up too.

“This will be quite a challenge as I do like to keep my feet firmly on the ground when doing fundraising events. Hopefully this will give me a new head for heights.”

The skydivers have to raise a minimum of £1,500 for Macmillan to take part in the event which is held in conjunction with York Racecourse.

Fiona said: "I am well on my way to raising that amount through kind donations from friends and family and other fundraising I have been organising, but if any Press readers would like to sponsor me to help me to raise money for a very worthwhile cause I would be very grateful.’’

To donate to please visit justgiving.com/Fiona-Martin43