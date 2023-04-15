And a spokesperson for the trust said it was "disappointed" with the results.

The data came from a patient-led assessment of the care environment, which is an annual survey of NHS patients who review the care they received across a variety of topics - including privacy, food and cleanliness.

It shows just 66 per cent of patients with a disability who received care at York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust last year were happy with their treatment – below the average of all providers across the country at 82.5 per cent.

In response to the new data, a spokesperson for the hospitals in the York trust said: "We are disappointed with the results and work is underway to identify the issues around patient dissatisfaction and put appropriate improvement actions in place.

"We are also using opportunity to involve patients and the public in various aspects of improvement, including access audits to consider the perspectives of patients with a disability or sensory issue.”

Flick Williams, a wheelchair user and disabled activist in York (Image: UGC)

Flick Williams, a visually impaired wheelchair user in York, said the level of dissatisfaction "comes as no surprise".

Flick said: "Sadly, while we know most staff are striving to do their best for those under their care, lack of resources and central Government policy is often against them.

"Most alarmingly, since mask mandates were ended for clinical care settings, many disabled people who are clinically vulnerable are dreading attending medical appointments - and some have elected not to receive the care they need because they perceive the risk of catching Covid as too great.

"Disability discrimination in healthcare is widespread - and clinical vulnerability to Covid has simply added an additional dimension to it.”

The survey showed York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust scored 96 per cent in its levels of cleanliness, 73.9 per cent in the food and drink served, and 72.6 per cent in the dignity and wellbeing of the patients.

The trust also scored 94.6 per cent in condition, appearance and maintenance.

Disability Rights UK said the low satisfaction figures among people with a disability across England should give NHS providers a "wake-up call to do better" when it comes to caring for such patients.

Fazilet Hadi, head of policy at Disability Rights UK, said: "It is not good enough that one in five people with dementia or a disability are not satisfied with the care they receive."

She also explained that people's expectations of care are lower than they should be, meaning the true gap between the quality of care that should be provided and what is actually offered is even larger than these figures indicate.

The figures show 80.6 per cent of dementia patients across the country were satisfied with the level of care they received – but this fell to 66 per cent at the York trust.