What brilliant civil servants we have, dreaming up ideas for spending taxpayers’ money.
The Government has set out measures to reduce smoking - including offering £400 to pregnant women to stop smoking (The Press, April 11).
If I promise not to smoke can I have £400 as well? Fair’s fair!
John Zimnoch, Osbaldwick
