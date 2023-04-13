It’s great to see such a large amount of money being spent (again) on Tadcaster Road to allegedly encourage the use of public transport and cycling in a bid to improve traffic flow (Work to start on £6.4m scheme on busy York road, The Press, November 16, 2022).
But let’s address the elephant in the room: York College.
The council can throw their millions of pounds from the Government at Tadcaster Road, but until the crossing point outside the college is reconfigured, it’s a completely wasted exercise.
Three times a day (during term time) students pile in/out of the college and inevitably use the crossing point, which creates ridiculous congestion on all roads in the vicinity.
To make matters worse, buses sit at the bus stop next to the crossing for extended periods, reducing the road to one lane. It must create a great first impression to visitors.
When are the council, in conjunction with the college, going to take their heads out of the sand and address this problem?
S Jones, Chaloners Road
