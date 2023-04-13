Junior doctors deserve to be valued and respected. But the four-day continuous strike for a 35 per cent pay increase is irresponsible. For the very first time in NHS history since 1948, they have crossed a sacred line that will cost many loved ones’ lives (Strike ‘puts patients at risk’ claim, April 12).

What about their hippocratic oath - their solemn pledge to serve humanity? Why has the BMA not been doing its job in talking and negotiating with Government (who also haven’t helped themselves)?

Junior doctors’ remuneration starts at between £29,000 and £34,000 and rises when they start specialist training from £40,000 to £53,000. A registrar earns from £49,000 to £78,000 - not unreasonable.

Keith Massey, Bishopthorpe