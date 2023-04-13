About twenty years ago I sent a letter to this paper praising our wonderful family doctor - Dr Chisholm - who had just died. Doctors then were on a pedestal. In my first 67 years I had three exceptional family doctors.
Junior doctors deserve to be valued and respected. But the four-day continuous strike for a 35 per cent pay increase is irresponsible. For the very first time in NHS history since 1948, they have crossed a sacred line that will cost many loved ones’ lives (Strike ‘puts patients at risk’ claim, April 12).
What about their hippocratic oath - their solemn pledge to serve humanity? Why has the BMA not been doing its job in talking and negotiating with Government (who also haven’t helped themselves)?
Junior doctors’ remuneration starts at between £29,000 and £34,000 and rises when they start specialist training from £40,000 to £53,000. A registrar earns from £49,000 to £78,000 - not unreasonable.
Keith Massey, Bishopthorpe
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel