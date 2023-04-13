Lisa Williams, who is Executive Housekeeping at the Grand, York, has been elected as Regional Chair for Yorkshire and North East for UK Housekeeper’s Association (UKHA).

Her election follows Lisa being named in December as ‘Housekeeper of the Year’ in the Hotel Cateys awards for her recognition as someone who has “flown the flag” for the role for many years

Lisa said: “After three decades in the industry, I’m looking forward to collaborating with others across the nation to offer insights from my extensive career. I’m very passionate about housekeeping and I look forward to promoting the sector, as well as the UKHA.”

As Executive Housekeeper, Lisa Williams is responsible for over 60 staff, overseeing all elements of cleanliness across the whole of the Grand.

The hotel says Lisa has over 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry in luxury properties, making her an expert in training and nurturing a successful team.