Jermain Beckford and Luciano Becchio, who formed a top strike partnership for the club during their years in League One and the Championship, are coming to The Carlton Tavern in York.

The event, called 'An afternoon with Jermain Beckford and Luciano Becchio' will give fans a chance to meet the renowned duo as they discuss their careers and their time at Leeds.

The ticket, priced at £33.25, will include a professionally taken photo of fans and the players.

A spokesperson said: "It will also include chances to buy some amazing memorabilia that we have on sale, alongside hearing the amazing stories that they both have to share after their time playing football over the years."

The duo are coming to York on Saturday October 14 from 1pm until 6pm.

Tickets can be purchased on the Skiddle website.