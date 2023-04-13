Alexia joined the firm last year as head of asset management and since then, has helped drive the growth of its £200m syndicated investment portfolio.

Helmsley Group currently offers property investment opportunities to more than 800 high-net-worth investors, with its portfolio having delivered strong returns for clients across Yorkshire and beyond.

Alexia’s appointment follows director Ed Harrowsmith becoming a shareholder in the business, alongside Tom Boyle becoming both a director and the group’s head of finance.

Managing director Richard Peak said: “As demonstrated by our recently submitted plans to regenerate Coney Street Riverside, it’s a very exciting time for us as a business, and our recent changes to the board also reflect that. We have always been committed to delivering the best possible investment opportunities to our client network, and Alexia has not only instinctively understood this approach since she was first appointed but has also been vital in driving this strategy forward.

To learn more about Monks Cross-based Helmsley Group, visit: https://helmsley.co.uk/.