Board Director of Silicon Yorkshire, Sam Hasson, said: “We are an inclusive group and want to encourage as many people as possible to come together to share their thoughts and experiences.

“We want to really put Yorkshire on the map before extending our reach throughout the North. We know that there is a real vested interest from contacts we have in York to join a group that removes the ‘hard sell’ and instead simply facilitates conversation.

“For all those that want to extend their support network and add trusted colleagues from the business community, register free and come along.”

Attracting 3,000 pre-registrations before launch, Silicon Yorkshire brings executives and senior executives from technology ecosystems throughout Yorkshire. For details, go to: https://www.siliconyorkshire.com/.