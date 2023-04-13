North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Stokesley, Northallerton, Danby, Coulby Newham, Thornaby and Middlesborough responded to three connected barns on fire in Tanton Grange Track in Stokesley at around 5pm yesterday (April 12).

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "The barns measured at around 40-metres by 24-metres and contained approximately 2000 straw bales.

"Crews used four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, trash pumps and suction hoses."