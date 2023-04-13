North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 7.36pm last night (April 12) after reports of a fire in Meadowfields Drive, Huntington.

A service spokesman said: "Crews from Huntington and Acomb responded to a fire in the kitchen of a brick built bungalow. All occupants were out on arrival of fire crews. The fire was caused by a chip pan.

"Crews extinguished the blaze using two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet.

"The damage caused was approx 75% fire damage to the kitchen and 75% smoke damage to the rest of the property."