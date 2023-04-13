Lauren Doherty, from Knaresborough, who runs a project giving road safety talks to children and teenagers, was struck by a van as she crossed a road 15 years ago.

She spent 16 months in hospital and was told she’d never be able to breathe independently.

But Lauren proved doctors wrong, and has since used her experience to set up Lauren Doherty Road Safety Talks and remind young people about the dangers of the road.

Now she is one of the British Empire Medal recipients among guests at the coronation next month.

Community volunteers and key workers will be part of the 2,000-strong congregation joining world leaders at Westminster Abbey on May 6 for the crowning of King Charles III.

Lauren Doherty from Knaresborough will be one of the British Empire Medal recipients among guests at the coronation (Image: Buckingham Palace)

Lauren said: “I was overwhelmed at being recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours last year – to have now been invited to the King’s coronation, it means equally as much to me.”

Since her accident, Lauren has been a major advocate for road safety.

She said: “It was my vision to share my story with others in the hope it would prevent anyone else experiencing what I, and my family, had been through.”

To date, Lauren has spoken to over 10,000 individuals.

Taking part in a police campaign to tackle drink driving back in 2020, Lauren said: “Lifechanging collisions do happen. It happened to me. Drink driving massively increases the odds of a collision happening – I can’t understand why anyone would choose to put themselves in that situation, let alone inflict it on other people.

“Although my personal experience didn’t involve a drink driver, I know that a serious collision is one of the most devastating things that can happen to you and your family.

“If my experience prevents just one person doing something stupid, or one innocent person ending up with life-changing injuries, then it’s worth sharing.”

Anyone with information about a drink or drug driver should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or if you see someone driving, or about to drive under the influence, call 999 immediately.