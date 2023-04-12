BIKERS in York are being warned about a rise in motorbike thefts.
North Yorkshire Police say there's been a rise in moped and motorbike theft across York in recent weeks.
The news comes after a city PCSO recovered a stolen motorbike yesterday lunchtime (April 11).
PC Ryan Innes said: "It was located after some community information was passed to our PCSO and after a quick search round the Malton Road area of York, it was located and recovered.
"The bike was stolen overnight, so great news for the owner to get it back so soon.
"Please ensure bikes are locked and secured safely."
