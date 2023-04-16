"She was totally emaciated when she first arrived here with us," a member of staff at the animal centre said.

"She was in a terrible state, she was so weak and so very sad."

However, with good food and lots of TLC, Jemima put on weight.

"And her beautiful character began to shine through," the staff member said.

"She is such a loving and affectionate girl who will just snuggle into you for as many cuddles as she can get.

"She has missed out on so much that we take for granted - her life was simply being forced to race.

"She is now away from that life and is ready to begin her life all over again."

Staff at the animal home say Jemima would love a family of her very own who will love and cherish her and show her what she has missed.

"Jemima walks well on the lead and has now started to enjoy her walks out and about, doing everyday doggie stuff she has never been able to do before," the staff member said.

"She can now run for fun which she is enjoying, she no longer has to run for her life.

"Jemima will make a lucky family the best friend they could wish for."

Jemima is suitable to live with medium to large dogs in an adult only home.

She can obey the command to sit (and other commands too) and can be left alone for short periods.

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.

To find out more, or to see what other animals are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk