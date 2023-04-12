Firefighters were called to the rescue of a shire horse today, who had got his foot stuck in a gate today (April 12).

Crews from Scarborough responded to the call at 12pm in Staintondale.

The two-year-old shire horse, Ollie, had his rear foot stuck in a five bar gate.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crews stood by while Ollie was sedated by a vet and then released his foot using hydraulic spreaders.

They confirmed that Ollie was left unharmed in the care of his owners.