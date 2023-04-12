Firefighters were called to the rescue of a shire horse today, who had got his foot stuck in a gate today (April 12).
Crews from Scarborough responded to the call at 12pm in Staintondale.
The two-year-old shire horse, Ollie, had his rear foot stuck in a five bar gate.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crews stood by while Ollie was sedated by a vet and then released his foot using hydraulic spreaders.
They confirmed that Ollie was left unharmed in the care of his owners.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article