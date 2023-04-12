Ann and Andy Kitchener created the company in 2010 after careers in information and technology.

Now, their business employs 25 staff supplying more than 1,400 products including threads, ties, wires and chenilles to create flies to catch species including salmon, trout, sea bass, zander and tarpon.

Much success derives from Nano-Silk, hailed as the world’s strongest fly-typing thread, developed by the company. It won them a Queens Award for Enterprise for International Trade last April.

The couple praise the support they received from Heidi Green, a senior business advisor at Selby District Council, who helped them secure funding for new equipment and advice from consultants to develop the firm.

New North Yorkshire Council says it is backing business

This has led the business to export to Canada, the US, South Africa, plus Japan, Australia, New Zealand and across Europe.

Ann says the new council will create a one-stop shop for support, with the new council still having local knowledge and expertise.

“We have had to contend with rising costs like all businesses have, and we have had to look at the way we operate to take into account increasing prices for shipping, energy and wages. Without the help and advice we have received, the situation would have been a great deal more challenging,” she continued.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for open to business, Cllr Derek Bastiman, visited Semperfli’s new base as part of a tour of county businesses ahead of the launch of the new council.

Andy Kitchener said: “We have developed a real reputation globally, which is of benefit to not just Selby, but also the economy in North Yorkshire and nationally. North Yorkshire is home to such a varied and diverse mix of businesses, and that is what makes the county so special. We are indebted to the help we have received, and to know that expertise will be available in the future is vital to ensure we can continue to grow the business.”