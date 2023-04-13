As revealed by The Press earlier this week, Devil’s Elbow Antiques has shut its shop on the corner of Little Stonegate and Back Swinegate, and is relocating to new premises at Bull Commercial Centre, Stockton Lane.

Evie Southgate, of Devil’s Elbow, said the reasons behind the move were antisociable behaviour on a weekend - including revellers vomiting and urinating in the street - and crippling costs, rates and rent.

David Skaith, chairman of York High Street Forum (HSF), which represents businesses in the city centre, also owns Winston’s of York in Back Swinegate, just yards from the now vacant Devil’s Elbow shop.

He said: “This area definitely does struggle with antisocial behaviour. The Teddy Bear shop on Little Stonegate has also had many issues with windows being smashed and people been sick outside. We have also had the same issues, not the windows smashed thankfully.

“For some time the CCTV hasn’t been working in the area and street lights have been out.”

Mr Skaith said he had asked for both these issues to be looked at.

He said: “I have also recently met with the local police officer who looks after retail crime in the city. They have been really engaging with us and taking issues such as these facing businesses really seriously.

“A major issue York has is it’s not very big and many streets have a mix of bars/restaurants and retail all closely together, leading to a crossover of customers.”

He added that businesses were being squeezed by the fact that everything was now more expensive, while people were struggling with the cost of living.

David Skaith, chairman of York High Street Forum (Image: supplied)

He added: “During the height of Covid we had support in terms of loans and rents paused. This all needs to be paid back and that is all on top of all our bills going up.”

York Central Labour MP Rachael Maskell said: “York is going to ruin, as the council agree to license anything anywhere. Instead they should be looking to turn York into a family friendly city where people can enjoy a good day out and help businesses thrive.

“I have heard from too many businesses who are fed up with the way York is being handed to drunken weekend groups, with many residents never venturing into town.

"York is so much better than this, and now with the opportunity to become a World Heritage Site, we need to see our independent sector thrive."

She added that Labour wanted to cut business rates and energy bills to help York businesses.

“Labour are on the side of residents and businesses, stamping out antisocial behaviour once and for all," she added.

York Central MP Rachael Maskell (Image: Staff)

Evie said she was excited to be moving Devil’s Elbow Antiques to “new, larger, much more peaceful premises” and the first open day would be this Saturday.

The city centre site shutting its doors is the latest in a string of shop closures to hit York’s high street.

Nisbets in Micklegate, stationery retailer Paperchase in Coney Street and the iconic Banks Music Room, in Lendal, have all closed in recent weeks.