York developer North Star Global Ltd, which bought the site in 2021, has received approval concerning 36 Coney Street, which contains The Entertainer toy shop.

City of York Council has granted approval for 7 flats wither for residential or holiday use to the upper floors and part of the ground floor, with access from a courtyard. Retail use on the ground floor would remain.

A report by City of York Planning staff says plans for the Grade II-listed building, which dates back to 1780-90, has been redesigned following advice from Conservation staff and Historic England.

Changes saw the number of approved flats drop by one as it “better reflects the historic plan form and phases of buildings onsite. “

Council planners agreed reusing the whole of the building outweighed any identified harm and should be approved.

Similar plans were approved for 8 flats at 34 Coney Street, York, in November 2021.

The York-based Helmsley Group also seeks to build flats in Coney Street as part of its wider regeneration of Coney Street and the riverfront.