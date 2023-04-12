Jo Jackson and Rachel Speight-McGregor, both 53, have been made Honorary Fellows in appreciation of their exceptional loyalty and support for the cause.

They were recognised at Cancer Research UK’s annual Flame of Hope Awards, which acknowledge remarkable efforts in volunteering made by people from all walks of life. This year marks 20 years of the programme.

Both were presented with the award by Simon Ledsham, the charity’s director of fundraising, at a ceremony at Colwick Hall Hotel in Nottingham held last week.

Jo, who chairs the annual Relay For Life event in York, began raising money for the charity following the death of her friend, Larna Cooper, at just 34. She’s motivated by the knowledge that research brings improved outcomes for cancer patients such as Larna.

Race for Life in York

Jo said: “My best friend lost her battle to breast cancer 21 years ago and I’ve been supporting Cancer Research UK since then.

“The reason I do what I do is I really believe research has come on so much that Larna would be here to tell the tale if she had been diagnosed today.”

The Flame of Hope Awards audience heard how Rachel, who also lost a friend to cancer when she was at university, has been an outstanding fundraiser for 32 years.

She has taken part in 20 years of Race for Life and is known for her eye-catching Piglet costume and for leading thousands of runners in pre-race warm-ups.

Jo, who lives in Strensall, is already the holder of a Flame of Hope Award for Corporate Charity Champion of the Year, which she received in 2016. She is a senior health and safety manager for the global food service company Compass Group UK, and has supported colleagues to raise £2.66 million for Cancer Research UK as part of a corporate partnership.

She was attending the 2016 Flame of Hope Awards ceremony in London when she first heard about Relay For Life. The 24-hour fundraising event, which takes place at venues throughout the UK, is for teams of family and friends who come together and take it in turns to walk around a track.

The idea immediately appealed to Jo, who was put in touch with Rachel, her local fundraising manager. After 18 months of planning, Relay For Life York was launched in 2018. Funds raised have already topped £260,000.

When she was a student at Sheffield, Rachel lost a friend, who was just 21, to cancer. The bereavement still moves her to tears today and provided huge motivation for her fundraising efforts.

A qualified Zumba and aerobics instructor, Rachel worked for LA Fitness in London and her skills made her a natural choice to lead runners in their warm-up at Race for Life.

Known as Shoe Barker for the giant trainer she wears at events, she’s also recognised as the Winnie the Pooh character Piglet, after donning that costume for each Race for Life.

Rachel Speight-McGregor during a warm up

This year she plans to be at Scarborough Race for Life on May 24.

So far she reckons she’s raised approximately £100,000 at Race for Life.

Rachel, who is employed by Cancer Research UK as a relationship manager, didn’t know in advance that she’d been nominated for the award.

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for North Yorkshire Michaela Robinson-Tate said: “These awards are our way of honouring incredible people like Jo and Rachel.

“Every step we make towards beating cancer relies on every pound, every hour and every person.

“That’s why, with volunteer numbers having dropped significantly due to the pandemic, we’re encouraging people to get involved and start their journey to a potential Flame of Hope Award now."

Find out more about opportunities to volunteer for Cancer Research UK at cruk.org.uk/volunteering