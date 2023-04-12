The Mulgrave Estate has won one major tourism award and been short-listed for another in recognition of the high quality of its luxury holiday cottages.

The estate was the outright winner in the Historic Attraction category of the Prestige awards and was short-listed in the Best Self-Catering Accommodation category of a regional tourism awards.

Robert Childerhouse, Estate Manager at Mulgrave Estates, said: “We are very proud indeed of our success in both these respected tourism competitions. This success is a ringing endorsement of our holiday cottage offering, which features a selection of unique luxury holiday cottages in the picturesque coastal village of Sandsend.

“The cottages are an imaginative blend of traditional beauty and charm with modern luxuries, wood burners and hot tubs. These hidden gems are well-equipped and all furnished to a highest of standards. Each delightful cottage is pet friendly and offers Wi-Fi, parking and private gardens.

“During the Covid pandemic, like so many other businesses, we had to think outside the box. Using the skills of our in-house maintenance, gardening and office teams, we brought Sandsend’s old Railway Station back to life. Then, by pure luck, we found an old Pullman Carriage and Parcel Wagon, which we lifted into place on to the old station platform. This has now been magically transformed into luxurious accommodation.”

For 75 years, Sandsend Station served the North Yorkshire coastal villages of Sandsend and Lythe. Down the years thousands of visitors stepped on to Sandsend Station’s platform for the first stage of their holiday by the sea.

Mr Childerhouse added: “Once again, Sandsend Station is a hub for visitors seeking unspoiled scenery and a chance to rediscover a golden era of rail. The semi-detached railway station building – complete with its platform and station clock – is now a wonderful holiday home, offering visitors a chance to soak up the special railway atmosphere in delightful surroundings.

“We are absolutely delighted that the sensitive transformation of the old station into a three-bedroom bungalow property – ideal for up to seven visitors – impressed both the Prestige and the Yorkshire Post judges.

"One of its key features are the stunning views towards Whitby, and the chance to dine alfresco on the patio or enjoy the view from the hot tub – formerly the station’s bustling platform – and stroll along what were once its tracks, the perfect location for walkers and cyclists. “

The Carriage and Parcel Wagon was built in York in 1956. It started work on the East Coast Mainline and is thought to have been to Sandsend and Whitby in the past. It now boasts a prime position providing stunning sea views along the coastline towards Whitby. people.

Mr Childerhouse added: “These rail-themed these properties are proving an absolute hit with holiday makers from far and wide, while even the locals are enjoying staying in these amazing holiday lets.

“The success in both these awards, which recognise all the hard work that has gone into creating our wonderful portfolio of holiday accommodation, is down to a complete team effort from everyone here at the Mulgrave Estate. This makes me very proud.”