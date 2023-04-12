The 700-bed hospital on Wiggington Road has gained planning approval to erect a 4m acoustic fence to its north/east boundary to mitigate the noise generated by its waste management and delivery processes.

Guildhall Planning Panel said the proposed fencing would appear ‘quite harsh’ and called for its appearance to be softened with planting.

Consultation with nearby residents resulted in two letters making similar comments.

Fencing plans to make York hospital less of a disturbance

However, a report by city council planning staff said the visual impact of the fence would be moderated as it would sit behind the existing boundary wall.

It continued: “The proposed fence would serve to screen the large, industrial-style units and ancillary functional structures within the rear part of the hospital site and its service yard; it would screen back of house areas in what is a relatively secluded position adjacent to the railway line and to the rear of nearby terraced houses. It is not considered that the proposal would result in harm to the visual amenity of the area.”

Thus, it met with local and national planning policies, so “approval is therefore recommended.”