David Ellis, of Pottery Lane, York, was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison at Leeds Magistrates' Court on April 6.

The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to a racially aggravated section 5 public order act offence in relation to gestures he made at Leeds v Aston Villa at Elland Road on October 2, 2022.

The gestures had been filmed and shared on social media where they were seen by West Yorkshire Police officers.

An investigation was launched which led to Ellis, who was supporting Leeds United, being identified.

Detective Sergeant Rob Kennerley of Leeds District Police, who investigated the matter alongside dedicated specialist officers, said: “We welcome the sentencing of Ellis for his abhorrent behaviour and hope it sends a strong message that racism will not be tolerated at football matches or in any other walks of life.

“We will always take reports of hate crime seriously and do everything we can to support victims and take positive action against offenders.

“As we have seen with this incident, other fans will rightly take exception to this type of behaviour and are prepared to challenge it as completely unacceptable."