Ramsden’s Financial Ltd of Middlesborough has gained planning permission for internal alterations to shop premises at 10 Stonegate.

The work will involve constructing partition walls, installing ceilings and shop fittings, plus repainting the shop front, with new signage, on the listed 17th Century building.

Ramsdens, who also have an outlet at 13 Market Street, offers financial services, foreign currency exchange, pawnbroking loans, precious metals buying and selling second hand and new jewellery.

A report by council planning staff said: “The site has been vacant for some period of time and the previous tenant lasted only 3 months before vacating the unit. The benefit of having the unit active, occupied and trading, as well as the economic benefits this will bring, do weigh in favour of the development.”

It also concluded the harm to the listed building was minimal, so the “public benefits of the scheme outweigh the identified harm.”

From May to July last year, the site was a pop-up shop and café for Ellie Warburton Cakes, part of the famous Warburton bakery.

Prior to that, the site was for many years the Yorkshire Brewery shop, with the Yorkshire Terrier pub.