A MAN has been identified in connection with a sexual assault in York.
North Yorkshire Police officers launched a CCTV appeal at the weekend in connection to an incident in Lower Friargate in York on Sunday February 26.
Officers have now confirmed that the man in the images has now been identified.
A spokesperson for the police force said: "The man in the CCTV image has now been identified. Therefore, the image has now been removed.
"North Yorkshire Police would like to thank everyone who shared the appeal.
"Extensive enquiries are continuing into the incident and the victim is receiving specialist support. He is being kept up to date by the investigation team."
If you can help, please email alan.williams@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Alan Williams - collar number 1587.
If you would prefer to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or make an online report on the website.
Quote reference number 12230036065 when providing details.
