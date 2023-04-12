A CCTV appeal has been launched by police officers following a fraud incident in York city centre.
The incident happened in the city centre on Thursday December 15, 2022 at around 5pm.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the images, as they believe he may have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to email Andy.Gallagher@northyorkshire.police.uk. Alternatively you can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Andy Gallagher.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote North Yorkshire Police reference 12220221557 when passing on information.
