TWO Portakabins have been proposed for a York hospital, so it can increase its services.
Ramsay Healthcare Ltd seek to erect the temporary buildings for five years at the Clifton Park Treatment Centre on Bluebeck Drive, York.
The Portakabins, sited on 90m2 next to existing buildings, would be used for offices, kitchenette and toilets and would help the hospital move other offices to increase its clinical space.
Planning documents submitted to City of York Council say hospital has 24 beds, operating theatres, x-ray facilities and physiotherapy facilities amongst other consultation rooms
They explained: “The purpose of the proposed building is to decant internal office space, facilitating the creation of further clinical space so that the surgery can meet it’s ever growing patient demand.
"Existing staff will use the building, therefore the application proposes no direct increase in employees.
"The proposed location offers the best free, utilisable space as it offers all required services: power, network and surfacing.”
Using York-build Portakabins also delivered a flexible solution.
Plans added: “It can be installed quickly enabling the surgery to begin using the specifically fitted out building much more quickly than a traditional build and it can be removed from site with little impact on the grounds.”
