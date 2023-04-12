Hessay Solar Ltd seeks to erect a 50MW solar farm on 61.3ha of farmland between Hessay and Rufforth, which could generate enough power for up to 13,000 homes.

The semi-rural site, on Green Belt land, is 550m south East of Hessay, and to the north and south of Low Moor Lane, Hessay, and less than 1km north-east of Rufforth.

Solar2 plans solar farm between Hessay and Rufforth

It is currently used as farmland, but the application to City of York Council, says the land is Grade 3B agricultural land, and “therefore does not represent the Best and Most Versatile Land”.

The applicant, which is part of energy firm Solar2, has been working with parish councils in the area on the scheme for two years, also consulting with residents on its proposals.

Planning documents say the site was selected to avoid ‘significant environmental impacts’, it could easily be connected to the national grid, and landowners were willing to offer their land for such use.

Consultation and design work led to changes including two northern fields being removed from the scheme following concerns from Hessay Parish Council. Panels will be erected further away from third-party properties. Inverters and substations have also been relocated.

There are also landscape mitigation measures.

Plans say the solar farm will feature linear rows (or arrays) of state-of-the-art polycrystalline photovoltaic modules, plus generation equipment. The arrays will be several metres high, allowing sheep to graze underneath, and set 3.2m-4.8m apart to ensure maximum optimum energy yield in the winter.

The farm would be closed to the general public for security and safety purposes and surrounded by a 2.6m high security fence.

The application said the scheme was a ‘special’ circumstance so it could be built in the Green Belt, as it would help the government meet its Net Zero targets, by displacing 21,600t of carbon each year. It would also improve the UK’s energy security.

The scheme would help City of York meet its aim to be carbon neutral by 2030. It provided diversification to farms. A community benefit fund of £25,000 a year would support local projects, such as helping those struggling with energy bills.

The site was also selected to minimise harm and mitigation measures would create a net gain in biodiversity.

It also concluded: “Based on the assessments conducted including Landscape & Visual; Glint & Glare; Ecology; and Flood Risk; the Proposed Development is considered to be consistent with both national and local planning policies and will not have any significant impacts.”

In February, Rufforth with Knapton Parish Council posted on its website: “When and if a planning application is submitted the Parish Council will agree a response at a Parish Council meeting and residents will have the opportunity to comment or raise objections as appropriate.”