Two teenagers have been charged with robbery following an incident at a North Yorkshire supermarket.
At 6.50am on Monday, April 10, police were called to a report of a robbery at a Budgens store on the junction of Edgehill Road and Seamer Road in Scarborough, where an employee had been physically assaulted.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said four people were arrested in connection with the incident.
Two 16-year-old boys, both from Scarborough, have been charged with robbery.
A 21-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, both from Scarborough have been released on conditional bail.
