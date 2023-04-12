At 6.50am on Monday, April 10, police were called to a report of a robbery at a Budgens store on the junction of Edgehill Road and Seamer Road in Scarborough, where an employee had been physically assaulted.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said four people were arrested in connection with the incident.

Two 16-year-old boys, both from Scarborough, have been charged with robbery.

A 21-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, both from Scarborough have been released on conditional bail.