Secondly, I find nothing bizarre about unions, set up to defend workers’ rights to work with reasonable terms and conditions. Unfortunately, too many people now work without union support.

Finally, as for the genuine competition to Royal Mail, I often hear about lost and mis-delivered packages, and the the dreadful deadlines workers have to meet in the deregulated businesses.

Despite this, I had to fight a Parcel Force nightmare recently. Eventually I discovered PF’s error, and was reimbursed and compensated for a failure of service. There’s the key.

Dot Nicholson, Fishergate