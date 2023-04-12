It was so very heartening to read The Press front page slamming York council’s disgraceful Blue Badge Ban (The Press, April 10).
In November 2021 I submitted a letter to The Press in support of our blue badge holders supported with a Ministry of Transport government statistical release published in January 2021 sent also that in fact showed an overall increase of blue badge permits being issued all over the country then.
That along with this study now puts York further to shame in its stance against its disabled citizens - which put bluntly the Lib Dem / Green parties in overall charge on City of York Council do too often.
If other cities can cope with the ever-present terrorist situation and also help their disabled citizens with blue badge increases as they have and do then why can’t York? This is not an unreasonable question.
Is it any surprise to any of us that slurs are now cast on the people who conducted the study as the present administration is doing now?
Shame on you all.
Peter Boulton Orchard Gardens, York
