This may be particularly the case on the York Central site and the proposed new public ‘Square’ between the Station and the Railway Museum.

The challenges are similar but magnified many times over at the new Square, where - in contrast to the spacious almost traffic-free environment shown in the initial artist’s impressions - we now know that pedestrians crossing from the Station to the Museum will have to dodge their way through two-way traffic, parked coaches, and cyclists cutting across their path.

In addition, preventing vehicles from straying into pedestrian areas, either accidentally or deliberately, is now a huge concern.

All of these issues pose huge problems and providing a safe and attractive solution will be a challenge.

Was Acomb a ‘dry run’ to see how this might be resolved and what the public might tolerate? If so, we have real problems - the Acomb scheme lacks imagination and is a traditional highway engineers’ solution, with safety the sole consideration. If this is the best that our council officers can come up with then the York Central scheme promises to be twice as bad.

Mr L Cowle, Acomb Road, York