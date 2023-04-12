North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about the theft of a tractor in the village of Warthill, near York.

The agricultural vehicle theft happened in Common Lane in the village between 2am and 2.15am on Wednesday April 5.

The suspects, a group of individuals travelling with a silver BMW X5, stole the ‘Quad/ATV style’ farm vehicle which was later recovered locally. The BMW X5 was also abandoned and recovered from farmland off Murton Grange, Murton.

Police are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, they are appealing for information about the BMW X5 movements in the area around the time of the incident and those traveling within it.

Police are also appealing for any information relating to suspicious activity in the locality of Warthill around the time of the offence or the days leading up to it.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email steve.merritt@northyorkshire.police.uk You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Steve Merritt.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230060151.