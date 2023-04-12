According to the Met Office, it is due to rain and be windy in York all afternoon and tomorrow, with a risk of hailstones.

Thankfully, the rain is predicted to ease up and conditions are expected to get warmer and drier by Friday.

Today's weather forecast in York (Image: Met Office)

Here is the weather forecast in full:

Today and tonight (April 12): It will rain this afternoon, occasionally heavy showers with a risk of hail. Winds will ease later on. Maximum temperature 10 °C. Scattered showers will continue through the evening and overnight. Another chilly night, with light winds. Winds strengthening again towards dawn. Minimum temperature 3 °C.

Thursday: Another wet and windy day with frequent blustery showers throughout with a possibility of hail and thunder. Winds and showers ease off into the evening. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday: Light winds and a dry start on Friday, with showers through the afternoon. The weekend looks largely dry and fine, feeling warmer with some decent sunny spells.

Long Range Forecast: Rather cloudy on Sunday with some rain and drizzle, but mostly dry with some sunny spells and feeling warm in any sunshine. Light to moderate winds. Into the start of the week, conditions will be fine and dry with breaks in the cloud likely. These settled conditions are expected to continue with frequent dry weather, perhaps with the odd shower. Temperatures generally above average, and very warm in the sunshine at times.