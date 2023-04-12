There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in York.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 622 people had died in the area by March 23 – up from 620 on the week before.

They were among 19,243 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before Thursday (April 6) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

A total of 187,874 deaths were recorded throughout England by March 23.