FURTHER deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded at hospitals in the York trust.
There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in York.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 622 people had died in the area by March 23 – up from 620 on the week before.
They were among 19,243 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before Thursday (April 6) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
A total of 187,874 deaths were recorded throughout England by March 23.
