Home-Start York is a charity offering family focussed, strengths-based support to parents with pre-school children. Providing an in-home, voluntary service, the team aim to fill a local community need by reaching families who are finding parenting difficult due to environmental, physical and emotional stresses.

This month, the team has launched a new project, which will provide practical and emotional support through weekly volunteer visits for women antenatally from 30+ weeks pregnant.

Trained volunteers will offer guidance and compassion to empower women to become the mothers they want to be, resulting in happier mothers with positive birth preparation and stronger bonds with their babies. The charity said positive intervention in early years can prevent issues developing further and enables parents to feel confident to find their own way forward.

Scheme manager, Maria O’Keeffe, said: “We are really excited about offering this expansion to our service. Pregnancy can be a stressful and anxious time for some women - so to be able to support women through this time and possibly prevent these feelings escalating postnatally will be a huge benefit to them, their children and families."

Anyone wanting to find out more about how to get involved should call 07519 976946 or visit the Home-Start website.