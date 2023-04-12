TRAVELLING families who have been parked up at the Poppleton Bar Park&Ride site have told The Press they will be leaving today.
The Park&Ride reopened on April 1, and a full service was running today even though an area of the car park was occupied by travellers' vans.
The Press observed several passengers parking up and boarding a bus.
In the area of the car park occupied by travelling families children were playing, and some small dogs were tied up.
A group of men told The Press that they were 'just travelling through', were 'having a rest' and that they would be going back north.
One man said: "You can say we will be leaving today."
The Press has approached City of York Council for an update on the situation.
