The Park&Ride reopened on April 1, and a full service was running today even though an area of the car park was occupied by travellers' vans.

The Press observed several passengers parking up and boarding a bus.

In the area of the car park occupied by travelling families children were playing, and some small dogs were tied up.

A group of men told The Press that they were 'just travelling through', were 'having a rest' and that they would be going back north.

One man said: "You can say we will be leaving today."

The Press has approached City of York Council for an update on the situation.

A 59 bus at Poppleton Bar P&R today (Image: Stephen Lewis)