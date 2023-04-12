The Park&Ride reopened on April 1, and a full service was running today even though an area of the car park was occupied by travellers' vans.

The Press observed several passengers parking up and boarding a bus.

In the area of the car park occupied by travelling families children were playing, and some small dogs were tied up.

A group of men told The Press that they were 'just travelling through', were 'having a rest' and that they would be going back north.

One man said: "You can say we will be leaving today."

A spokesperson for City of York Council said: "We are aware of the current situation at the park and ride site.

"A Direction to Leave has now been served and we will be seeking to move on the vehicles in line with our normal practise.”

A 59 bus at Poppleton Bar P&R today (Image: Stephen Lewis)