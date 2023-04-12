Sushi & Bowl is due to open on Tuesday May 9 at 3 Lendal.

The venue previously contained the Wilde & Westbrooke clothing store, which has relocated to Stonegate.

The new restaurant will cater for up to 30 customers, featuring an open kitchen and disabled toilets on the ground floor.

It has also announced on social media: "Sushi & Bowl is an authentic Japanese experience, bringing modern Japanese to you.

“We have an exciting, healthy, and creative range of Japanese Fusion Cuisine on offer, each with a touch of Western influence.

“We offer a selection of traditional style sushi and sashimi using the freshest ingredients to provide unrivalled taste.

“We use high-quality ingredients from carefully selected local suppliers, allowing us to serve the best of Japanese cuisine.

“Our dishes are chosen to allow customers to experience a variety of traditional Japanese techniques learned by our skilled chefs. These exciting flavour combinations are available for takeaway at an affordable price for everyone to enjoy."

As previously reported, according to Companies House, the business owners are Yongjie Lu and Peng Wang who are based at 64 Rainsborough Way, York.