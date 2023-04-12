When Claudine Pelser's friend Rachael was diagnosed with leukaemia, she was inspired to set herself a challenge and make a difference for people living with cancer.

Along with her seven-year-old son Eeben and retired mother Matthea, the trio chose the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage as their challenge, deciding to walk it over the Easter period whilst raising money for local charity, York Against Cancer (YAC).

Claudine met Rachael at her local church when she first moved to York in 2018 - and from their first encounter they became good friends. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Rachael was diagnosed with leukaemia and the news came as a "huge shock" to everyone who knew her. Sadly, in November 2022 Rachael was told she did not have long to live.

Claudine said: “When Rachael told me the news I felt helpless. Watching my friend suffering so much and knowing there was nothing I could do to take away her suffering, I decided to embrace life.

"Rachael has made a huge difference in many people’s lives and continues to do so through her unconditional love for others and her selflessness towards people in need. She is our inspiration and has got us through each day.”

The Camino de Santiago is one of the oldest pilgrimage routes in Europe, taking place from various start points in Spain, France and Portugal and ending in Santiago. Claudine set her sights on completing the final leg of the trail between April 2 and 7, starting in Sarria, Spain and finishing at Santiago de Compostela around 115km away.

York Against Cancer was the charity of choice as Claudine recently visited their brand new cancer support centre, The Leveson Centre and said she was touched by how much the local charity does to help patients throughout their cancer diagnosis.

Claudine added: “It has been such a privilege to raise money for people in York as I personally feel passionate about supporting local people.”

After six days of trekking and a few moments of thinking "what are we doing" the trio focused on the reason for starting this challenge in the first place and dug in and kept going. They crossed their 115km finish line having raised around £700 for the charity.

A spokesperson for YAC said: "This generous donation will help towards the ongoing services and research provided by York Against Cancer across the local community - and will go a long way in making other people’s cancer journey a little more comfortable."

The donation page for the challenge remains open and can be accessed at: bit.ly/3GC9Jb8