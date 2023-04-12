The York Older People’s Assembly has organised the event to take place on Monday April 17 from 2pm to 4pm at the Friends Meeting House in Friargate.

The leaders of the four main parties contesting the local council elections on Thursday May 4 have been invited to take part.

The party leaders on City of York Council are: Cllr Claire Douglas (Labour), Cllr Nigel Ayre (Liberal Democrat), Cllr Paul Doughty (Conservative) and Cllr Andy D'Agorne (Green Party).

At present, the Liberal Democrats are the biggest group on the council with 21 seats, followed by Labour on 17 seats, the Greens (who are in coalition with the Lib-Dems) have 4, The Conservatives have 2 and there are 3 Independents.

A spokesman for the Assembly said: “This will give them the opportunity to explain their platform and to answer questions from the public.

“Come along early – this is normally a well-attended meeting.”

The group adds everyone is welcome to the open meeting and you don’t have to be an assembly member to attend the open meeting.

For more details, go to: www.yorkassembly.org.uk