Earlier today (April 12), North Yorkshire Police put out an appeal for sightings and information to help find missing Kayleigh, from Malton.

She was reported missing by her family at 10pm on Easter Monday (April 10) after she failed to return home from visiting friends in the town.

Police did not released her surname, but said she was last seen at 8.30pm that day.

A force spokesman said at the time: "Both Kayleigh’s family and the police have been making extensive enquiries to locate her.

"However, concerns are now growing for her safety as she has been out of contact for 24 hours and she is vulnerable due to her age.

"While she could be staying with other friends, there is a possibility she is wandering around on foot in the Malton area."

Officers searched for her in and around the town and visited known friends and locations she has previously been.

And now the force has said she has been found safe and well and they have thanked everyone who sahred the appeal.