David Brooks, who was general manager at the Dean Court Hotel in York for more than 21 years, has died after a battle with leukaemia.

David was born and raised in Eastbourne and moved to York with his wife Wendy in 1993, after he was "headhunted" for the job at the city centre hotel.

Wendy said: "Neither of us had been to York before - and we both fell in love with the city in no time."

During his time at Dean Court, David won numerous awards and took it from a three-star hotel to a four-star.

David Brooks celebrates 20 years at the hotel with a surprise cake and Champagne reception organised by staff to mark the occasion (Image: Newsquest)

Wendy added: "He was well-known in the hospitality industry in York and won many awards. He will be missed by a lot of people.

"He had a huge love for running hotels and working as a hotelier. It was his passion, he just loved his job so much."

Wendy, originally from Bristol, said David was considered to be "very fair" by his staff members over the years and was thought to always have a good sense of humour.

In his spare time, David was a keen golfer and would play two or three times a week at Heworth Golf Club following his retirement in 2014, aged 65.

He also had a love for classical music, which Wendy said he knew a lot about.

David and Wendy met in Eastbourne where they both worked in a hotel together. They were married on September 11 1971 in Surrey - and they have two sons and five grandchildren.

The couple spent a few years living in Switzerland - where they both worked in a hotel together.

David's funeral will be held at York Crematorium at 1.40pm on Thursday April 27. He chose the music for the service - and Wendy said he selected the classic 'La Mer' song to be played as it always reminded him of where he grew up.

David was well-known and respected in York (Image: Newsquest)

Wendy said her husband also had a passion for cooking - and during his time in St Leonard's Hospice in York, he made more than 200 jars of jams and marmalades.

Wedndy said she is planning to give these away at David's funeral for a donation to both St Leonard's Hospice and a charity supporting children with leukaemia.

"We're expecting a lot of people at the funeral. I thought this would be a good idea to give people something to remember David by," Wendy added.

David's family have received a lot of cards and messages of condolence since his passing. They are expecting a big turn-out for his funeral, with people travelling from as far as Ipswich - where he ran a hotel over 30 years ago.