The ‘Question Time’ style debate promises to feature the issues faced by businesses in the city.

The event will take place at The StreetLife Hub on Coney Street, Thursday April 27 at 7pm and will be hosted by Radio York's Elly Fiorentini.

Featuring several of the city’s party leaders, the confirmed party representatives are: Cllr Claire Douglas (Labour), Cllr Nigel Ayre (Liberal Democrat), Cllr Martin Rowley (Conservative) and Cllr Andy D'Agorne (Green Party).

There will an opportunity for Indie York members to question the future leadership of the city at the event.

Indie York asks those wanting to attend to contact it at hello@indieyork.co.uk if they would like to ask a question on the night.

Political representatives will be informed of the subject area, but not the exact question in advance. There will also be opportunities to ask impromptu questions on the night, as well as to network informally with other members and the politicians before and after the main event.

Refreshments will be provided.

For details and tickets, go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/indie-york-election-hustings-evening-tickets-592583020767