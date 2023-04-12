The affected road is Back Lane, Knapton, between its junctions with Main Street, Knapton.

The closure started at 8am today and ends tomorrow (Thursday) at 5pm, unless the works are completed earlier.

During this time, vehicles are prohibited from proceeding, parking or waiting on the road.

City of York Council says it has imposed the Emergency Temporary Traffic Restriction to ensure the works can be carried out safely.

A notice explained: “An alternative route for diverted traffic will be signed during the works period. Traffic signs/barriers will indicate the extent of the prohibition. This Notice does not prohibit works or emergency access within the closed road nor does it prohibit access to premises provided such access is not prevented by on-going works.”