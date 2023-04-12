As reported by The Press yesterday (April 11), the Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit along with Humberside Police, Humberside Fire and Rescue Service and East Riding of Yorkshire Council, were on the scene in Oxford Street, Bridlington, following reports of controlled chemicals being present.

Humberside Police arrested a 61-year-old man as part of the operation, who is assisting police with enquiries.

Homes in the immediate area were evacuated as a precautionary measure, and Explosives Ordinance Disposal specialists made an assessment of the situation.

A police cordon was in place throughout the day.

During the evacuation, a temporary shelter was set up in Bridlington Spa to provide basic accommodation for those affected.

Speaking shortly before 8pm last night, a Humberside Police spokesperson said the cordon had been lifted and residents were able to return to their homes within the evacuation zone in Oxford Street.

They said: “Following an assessment by specialist Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers, we can confirm that any potential explosive risks over chemicals found in a property on Oxford Street have been mitigated.”

Chief Superintendent Christine Wilson said; “I’d like to thank members of the community who temporarily evacuated their homes while we assessed the risks following a pre-planned operation on Oxford Street, Bridlington, earlier today. Following the arrival of specialist officers, we have been able to confirm that the chemicals, while hazardous to those that handle them, pose no explosive risk to residents.

“While the risk to residents has been mitigated, the property is still a live crime scene, and as such a scene guard will be in place overnight. Our officers will return to the property tomorrow to continue with the examination of and subsequent safe removal of the chemicals. A 61-year-old man remains in our custody and is assisting us with our investigation. I’d like to thank all partners who played a part in today’s pre-planned operation, the residents for being so understanding, and the Bridlington Spa for providing temporary shelter this afternoon.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to reassure residents that incidents of this nature are extremely rare. Should anyone have any concerns about today’s events, we’d encourage you to speak to a police officer. Our dedicated neighbourhood staff will be back in your communities tomorrow to listen to concerns and to answer any questions.”