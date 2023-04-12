POLICE are urgently appealing for sightings and information to help find a missing 14-year-old girl.

Kayleigh, from Malton, was reported missing by her family at 10pm on Easter Monday (April 10) after she failed to return home from visiting friends in the town.

Police have not released her surname, but say she was last seen at 8.30pm that day.

A force spokesman said: "Both Kayleigh’s family and the police have been making extensive enquiries to locate her.

"However, concerns are now growing for her safety as she has been out of contact for 24 hours and she is vulnerable due to her age.

"While she could be staying with other friends, there is a possibility she is wandering around on foot in the Malton area."

Officers are continuing to search for her in and around the town and visiting known friends and locations she has previously been.

Kayleigh is described as white, 5ft tall, shoulder-length straight blonde hair, tanned complexion, slim build, green/hazel-coloured eyes, and speaks with a local Yorkshire accent.

She has a stud nose piercing on her right nostril, large hoop earrings and rose gold headphones.

She was last seen wearing a cropped black hooded puffer jacket with an emblem on the chest, black legging and carrying a white JD Sports bag.

If you have seen Kayleigh or someone who matches her description, or any information that could help, please call North Yorkshire Police immediately on 999 quoting reference number 12230063908.