The party, which is currently in coalition with the Green Party, says they have a raft of new candidates.

They include Paul Healey, the former York Conservative deputy leader, who switched sides in 2019, business leaders, IT specialists and community campaigners. Just three current councillors are not standing again.

The move comes as the opposition Labour Party is hopeful of taking control of the council after May 4, and the Conservatives, who during 2015-19 ruled in coalition with the Lib-Dems, say they are boosted by a visit by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Poppleton last week.

PM Rishi Sunak calls in at Lord Nelson pub, Nether Poppleton

The Liberal-Democrats say they are standing on a manifesto to make York “Greener, Fairer, Safer.”

Key pledges include: Planting at least one tree for each resident, Delivering more mental health hubs, adopting the Local Plan, Protecting and expanding library services, safeguarding and improving bus services, delivering better road repairs, tackling anti-social behaviour, exploring options to introduce a Tourism Levy; delivering York Central and devolving more funding towards local community projects.

Councillor Nigel Ayre, Leader of the Liberal Democrat Group, said: “Lib Dem candidates come from a variety of different backgrounds, including teaching, business, science, transport, environment, alongside many other experienced local campaigners and community leaders.

David Skaith hopes to take Wheldrake on City of York Council

“With more Liberal Democrat Councillors elected to the Council, we are determined to make York Greener, Fairer and Safer, building on the work of the last 4 years.

“York Liberal Democrats have a bold, sensible and costed plan that would deliver for all of York’s communities, putting residents first and unlocking York’s full potential.”

Former Lady Mayoress of York Joy Cullwick, Lib Dem candidate for Fulford and Heslington, added: “I believe it is important to have a local councillor who is willing to listen, take issues forward and fight for a fair deal for our local communities at the Council.”

“I want to carry on the brilliant work of the current councillor, Keith Aspden, from ensuring that the flood defences are built, to repairing more roads and support the local community.”

York local elections: Terry Smith Heworth Tory candidate

Pippa Hepworth, Lib Dem candidate for Westfield, said: “As a community and local scout group volunteer, it’s been a pleasure getting involved in the local community, supporting community projects, speaking with local residents, joining litter picks and community events.

“It’s Lib Dem councillors who work hard all year around, are visible and responsive in their communities. I am delighted to be joining the Westfield team and I am looking forward to getting even more involved in the local community, working hard for the residents of Westfield and standing up for their priorities.”

To see the full York Lib Dem Manifesto online, visit: https://tinyurl.com/YorkLD2023